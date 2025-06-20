Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainbotanicalpaintingscc0creative commons 0imageaddedyearOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4218 x 5500 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4218 x 5500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoeket van tulpen, viooltjes, blauwe druifjes en dotters (ca. 1763–1825) by Willem van Leen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727404/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728885/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoeket bloemen in de hals van een groene vaas (ca. 1763–1825) by Willem van Leen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727551/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDandelion; Barbara Regina Dietzsch (1755)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726067/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726934/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639943/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJapanese flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639962/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBloemen (ca. 1755–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727556/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726061/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639936/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseJapanese flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639923/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudie van takken met bladeren (ca. 1732–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.Original from The Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727550/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseJapanese flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639996/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728886/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSea Hibiscus, yellow flower. Original public image from the New York Public Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639938/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFragrance poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21485753/fragrance-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAllover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728883/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727421/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722216/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21409616/png-flower-plantView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727381/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license