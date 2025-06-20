Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain 1800sartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageaddedyearcreative commonsThe Wave (1874) by Henri-Gustave Jossot.Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4344 x 6647 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe Wave (1874) by Henri-Gustave Jossot. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769021/free-illustration-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOpgehangen man (1895) by Henri Gustave Jossot, L Epreuve and P Lemairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13768860/opgehangen-man-1895-henri-gustave-jossot-epreuve-and-lemaireFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa vague (The Wave). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652582/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727518/httpsclevelandartorgart1992121Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMonsieur Boileau at the Café (1893) painting in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727591/image-art-public-domain-menFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAsters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseParis Street Rainy Day (1877) painting in high resolution by Gustave Caillebotte.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727640/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRoses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726796/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Mademoiselle Lender (1895) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727586/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728569/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrize designs for fret sawing (ca.1879) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727004/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseTraité des arbres fruitiers: Chancellière (1808–1835) print in high resolution by Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726832/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrize designs for fret sawing (ca.1879) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727018/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726825/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726428/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722285/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726355/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725721/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license