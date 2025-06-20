Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainpostercc0creative commons 0americanimagechromolithographsLiberty stands for securityOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3540 x 4545 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOliver!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648858/oliverFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChicago Photo Engraving Co. poster makershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649441/chicago-photo-engraving-co-poster-makersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe animals went in 1 by 1, ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648512/the-animals-wentFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA desired holiday book, A doctor of the old school, by Ian Maclaren, with over 60 illustrations by F.C. Gordon W.C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649578/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseRemington's new book, drawings by Frederic Remingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649291/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe American Field, get it of newsdealers published weekly price - 10 cents. July 1896.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648912/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseLawrenceville H.M.G.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649706/lawrenceville-hmgFree Image from public domain licenseSport club poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826130/sport-club-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe quest of the holy grail by Edwin A. Abbey.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649004/the-quest-the-holy-grail-edwin-abbeyFree Image from public domain licenseReading hobby poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719118/png-american-art-blank-spaceView licenseAidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683024/aidaFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePoster calendar for 1897. January, February, Marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648556/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA bachelor's Christmas by Robert Grant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649544/bachelors-christmas-robert-grantFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHollingsworth, the man who paints with light paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648486/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseShe is the pink of perfection so are the Ault and Wiborg Co,'s inkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWorld's championship rough riding contest... by the noted "bronco busters" of the worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648623/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771685/summer-party-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJean Vigo L'atalante and Zero de Conduit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648445/jean-vigo-latalante-and-zero-conduitFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe buzzards with a performance of some rock'n'roll join ushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648466/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew poster poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761596/png-american-art-blackView licenseIn the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. Genesishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648615/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOne color - two color - call for entry - AIGAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649269/one-color-two-color-call-for-entry-aigaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOn the point by Nathan Haskele Dolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649354/the-point-nathan-haskele-doleFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear policy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719308/png-abstract-american-artView licenseThe man directed by Richard Forsythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649372/the-man-directed-richard-forsythFree Image from public domain license