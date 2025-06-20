Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagedrawingartpublic domaindrawingsartworkscc0creative commons 0artistA Classical Temple (ca. 1780) drawing in high resolution by Louis Gustave Taraval.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3211 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Study of Pine Trees (c. 1820) by Johann Jakob Dorner the younger.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727738/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727848/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseEntablature, 1822 by Auguste Delacouture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727681/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseForest Treetops Struck by Light (c. 1800) by Heinrich Rieter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727567/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePainted Wooden Shutter (1937) by Edward Jewett .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727727/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePulpit and Wall Painting (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727618/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrazy Quilt Detail (c. 1939) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727775/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePlate 29: Saint Acacius: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) byb American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727741/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727778/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Ornate Ceiling with an Allegory of Spring (1790–1815) by Giacomo Quarenghi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727735/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatches of Diamond Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727728/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatchwork for Quilt (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727730/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727613/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Chandelier with the Virgin Mary Holding the Christ Child by Sir Frederic William Burton (1816–1900)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727736/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseZoar Ceiling Ornament (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727767/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlate 4: Christ in the Sepulchre: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727884/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMision Santa Margarita (1932 - 1942) by James Jones.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727585/image-art-public-domain-printFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePortion of a Drawing Room (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727740/image-art-public-domain-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Coffered Dome with Apollo and Phaeton (c. 1787) by Felice Giani.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727734/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseRear View of a Skeleton (1848) drawing in high resolution by Daniel Huntington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726217/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license