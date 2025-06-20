Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagemary cassattcassattmary cassatt public domainartpublic domainwomenpaintingoil paintingIn the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.Original public domain image from The Detroit Institute of ArtsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1633 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1633 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licenseWoman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722171/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMary Cassatt at the Louvre: The Paintings Gallery (1885) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684788/free-illustration-image-louvre-mary-cassatt-galleryFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseLittle Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692723/free-illustration-image-painting-art-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseOn a Balcony (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692711/free-illustration-image-book-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseEddy Cassatt (1875) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692709/free-illustration-image-portrait-mary-cassatt-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseAutumn, portrait of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Public Institution Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696210/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseChild in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692713/free-illustration-image-kid-mary-cassatt-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696939/free-illustration-image-woman-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696677/free-illustration-image-painting-art-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696676/free-illustration-image-public-domain-old-portrait-paint-woman-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with a Fan (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692715/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseThe Letter (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696228/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-impressionist-art-illustrated-letterFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseAfternoon Tea Party (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697001/free-illustration-image-tea-portrait-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseBoy with Golden Curls (1918) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696232/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-impressionistFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseGirl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692717/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696214/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-bathroom-washingFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696675/free-illustration-image-painting-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseThe Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696678/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Coiffure (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696356/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-nude-impressionist-artFree Image from public domain license