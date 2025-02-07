Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagepostertenementpublic domainscreen printsposter artart new yorkfire escapesscreen printingKeep your fire escapes clearOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4702 x 7242 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseHelp your neighborhood by keeping your premises clean Tenement House Dept. of the City of New York : F.H. La Guardia, Mayor…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReduced fire hazard thru planned housinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649322/reduced-fire-hazard-thru-planned-housingFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licenseKeep your fire escapes clear (1936) poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683781/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCellar ceilings must be fire-retarded Keep cellars clean MW monogram.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649284/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseFederal Theatre presents "... one-third of a nation" A living newspaper about housing made by WPA Federal Art Project, N.Y.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAn orderly line is a safe line! BEN monogram.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650348/orderly-line-safe-line-ben-monogramFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseEliminate crime in the slums through housinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726585/eliminate-crime-the-slums-through-housingFree Image from public domain licenseTravel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView licenseBetter housing The solution to infant mortality in the slums.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649421/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDemocracy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822506/democracy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlanned housing fights diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650291/planned-housing-fights-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCure juvenile delinquency in the slums by planned housinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseExhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617003/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York City housing by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307715/new-york-city-housing-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709640/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSculpture exhibition A survey of work produced by artists in the Sculpture Division of the WPA Federal Art Project.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649323/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePrint making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMust we always have this? Why not housing?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650210/must-always-have-this-why-not-housingFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license