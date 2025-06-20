Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageernst ludwig kirchnermodern artpublic domain paintingartpublic domainwomenpaintingoil paintingTwo Nudes in a Room (1914) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2681 x 3562 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2681 x 3562 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseErnst Ludwig Kirchner - Czardas dancers - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665295/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl in a flowering meadowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667006/girl-flowering-meadowFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Visit - Couple and Newcomer (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728652/image-art-public-domain-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Nudes, obverse (1907) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727783/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe graphic work of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner vol.1 print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938). Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036984/free-illustration-image-woodcut-german-public-domain-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseNude on blue groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666907/nude-blue-groundFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseView of Dresden: Schlossplatz (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728777/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993312/winter-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727656/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993310/winter-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727459/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993311/winter-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseZurich (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727745/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912325/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBern with Belltower (1935) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727460/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseTwo Women (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034714/free-illustration-image-modern-paint-art-two-women-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseWinter Landscape in Moonlight (1919) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727692/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseModern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034761/free-illustration-image-modern-art-oil-painting-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licensePortrait Dodohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666903/portrait-dodoFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseSwimmers on the beach of Fehmarnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666909/swimmers-the-beach-fehmarnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Girl (1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036978/free-illustration-image-vintage-kirchner-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSunday in the Alps (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034735/free-illustration-image-vintage-portraits-oil-painting-1920Free Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseDancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928–1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034628/free-illustration-image-artwork-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029923/free-illustration-image-painting-cafe-peopleFree Image from public domain license