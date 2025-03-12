rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Twee vlinders (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.
Save
Edit Image
paulus knoghwatercolor butterfly public domainbutterflies public domain1700s butterflywatercolor butterflyartwatercolourpublic domain
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264892/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Four Butterflies on Flowers (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.
Four Butterflies on Flowers (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726612/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264314/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Twee vlinders bij een lelie (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.
Twee vlinders bij een lelie (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726602/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264907/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Caesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…
Caesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970645/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264335/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
House wren and eggs, Peacock butterflies, butterfly chrysalis, larva caterpillar, daddy longlegs spider and snout beetle…
House wren and eggs, Peacock butterflies, butterfly chrysalis, larva caterpillar, daddy longlegs spider and snout beetle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970716/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264716/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Soldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting…
Soldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970715/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264494/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Double flower cultivar of Wood anemone, Painted handmaiden moth, Blister beetle, Spanish fly and Sawyer beetle from the…
Double flower cultivar of Wood anemone, Painted handmaiden moth, Blister beetle, Spanish fly and Sawyer beetle from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970643/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264387/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Northern Wheatear, Bilberry and Camberwell Beauty and Pupa from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…
Northern Wheatear, Bilberry and Camberwell Beauty and Pupa from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970700/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264705/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Spotted flycatcher and eggs, bramble and Purple Emperor and longhorned beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
Spotted flycatcher and eggs, bramble and Purple Emperor and longhorned beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970675/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264510/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Northern Wheatear, Cowberry and Silver-washed Fritillary and Long-legged Fly from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
Northern Wheatear, Cowberry and Silver-washed Fritillary and Long-legged Fly from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970714/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
White-cheeked Starling, bramble and Eurasian Comma and Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle on leaf from the Natural History…
White-cheeked Starling, bramble and Eurasian Comma and Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle on leaf from the Natural History…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970641/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Subalpine warbler and eggs, strawberry, Red Admiral, wasp cocoon, ants and cocoons from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
Subalpine warbler and eggs, strawberry, Red Admiral, wasp cocoon, ants and cocoons from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970661/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Red Avadavat, Marsh gentian, common sawfly, Fluminense swallowtail and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
Red Avadavat, Marsh gentian, common sawfly, Fluminense swallowtail and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970717/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crimson topaz hummingbird, Cyclamen, Red Postman and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…
Crimson topaz hummingbird, Cyclamen, Red Postman and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970688/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Insects, Butterflies, and a Grasshopper during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.
Insects, Butterflies, and a Grasshopper during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727386/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Cyclamen, Northern dune tiger beetle, Leaf beetle, Flesh fly and Wasp beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
Cyclamen, Northern dune tiger beetle, Leaf beetle, Flesh fly and Wasp beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970651/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Three butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Three butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523613/free-illustration-image-butterfly-pattern-springFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
Editable watercolor butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264396/editable-watercolor-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Sheet of Studies with Five Butterflies, a Wasp, and Two Flies (1680–1692) painting in high resolution by Pieter Withoos.
Sheet of Studies with Five Butterflies, a Wasp, and Two Flies (1680–1692) painting in high resolution by Pieter Withoos.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729055/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Three Butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Three Butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523607/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Five butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Five butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523636/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-insectsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Perzik aan een tak met twee uitheemse vlinders en een libel (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.
Perzik aan een tak met twee uitheemse vlinders en een libel (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726522/image-art-public-domain-butterfliesFree Image from public domain license