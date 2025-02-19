rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dish of Iced Summer Fruit (1945) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi.
Save
Edit Image
chinafood paintingchineseretro foodchina foodfruit paintingding fuzhiwatermelon
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118149/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Lychees (1941) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lychees (1941) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968497/free-illustration-image-chinese-fruit-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444261/chinese-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Dish of Iced Summer Fruit (1945) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally…
Dish of Iced Summer Fruit (1945) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968491/free-illustration-image-fruit-summer-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116913/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Lychee fruit illustration, vintage artwork
Lychee fruit illustration, vintage artwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6915314/lychee-fruit-illustration-vintage-artworkView license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448090/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Watermelon (mid 19th century) painting by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…
Watermelon (mid 19th century) painting by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543935/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824032/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-templateView license
Watermelon on a Plate (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…
Watermelon on a Plate (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627723/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118260/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Clasping Twisted Stalk (Streptopus amplexifolius) (1916) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
Clasping Twisted Stalk (Streptopus amplexifolius) (1916) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623804/free-illustration-image-watermelon-berries-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997638/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView license
Large expanse of sky at top of image with mountains in background; very tall trees in front of a small building in LLC.…
Large expanse of sky at top of image with mountains in background; very tall trees in front of a small building in LLC.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637966/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
abstract colorful art set, editable design element
abstract colorful art set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110074/abstract-colorful-art-set-editable-design-elementView license
A quince and two apples by Johan Teyler (1648-1709). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A quince and two apples by Johan Teyler (1648-1709). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/515331/free-illustration-image-quince-rotten-appleFree Image from public domain license
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
Colorful neon fruits element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997580/colorful-neon-fruits-element-set-editable-designView license
Fruit (1945) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Fruit (1945) Chinese painting in high resolution by Ding Fuzhi. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968526/free-illustration-image-chinese-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448227/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView license
Eggplants (1927) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
Eggplants (1927) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726725/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996305/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608053/free-illustration-image-dried-flowers-mary-vaux-persimmonFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996307/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Calabash and Fruits by Michiel van Huysum (1714-1760). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calabash and Fruits by Michiel van Huysum (1714-1760). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/513741/free-illustration-image-gourd-walnut-flower-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271029/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Lychee collage element, vintage artwork psd
Lychee collage element, vintage artwork psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6915307/lychee-collage-element-vintage-artwork-psdView license
Food market Instagram post template, editable text
Food market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975003/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lychee fruit collage element, vintage artwork psd
Lychee fruit collage element, vintage artwork psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6915312/lychee-fruit-collage-element-vintage-artwork-psdView license
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447946/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Watermelon, Citrullus vulgaris (1596–1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Watermelon, Citrullus vulgaris (1596–1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/562051/watermelon-vintage-styleFree Image from public domain license
Dumpling time poster template
Dumpling time poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823963/dumpling-time-poster-templateView license
Chinese Lard Seed (Hodgsonia Heteroclita), Fruit from Illustrations of Himalayan plants (1855) by W. H. (Walter Hood) Fitch…
Chinese Lard Seed (Hodgsonia Heteroclita), Fruit from Illustrations of Himalayan plants (1855) by W. H. (Walter Hood) Fitch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327878/free-illustration-image-garden-botanical-seeds-fitchFree Image from public domain license
Happy hour Instagram story template
Happy hour Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986215/happy-hour-instagram-story-templateView license
Lychee png sticker, vintage collage element, transparent background
Lychee png sticker, vintage collage element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6915309/png-sticker-vintageView license
3D summer vibes design element set, editable design
3D summer vibes design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238290/summer-vibes-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Garden vegetable watercolor illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence…
Garden vegetable watercolor illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803875/image-watercolor-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruit element set remix
Watercolor fruit element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982211/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView license
Still Life with Jug (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Signac.
Still Life with Jug (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Signac.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726615/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Whiskey Instagram post template, editable design
Whiskey Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688409/whiskey-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Japanese pumpkin (Cucurbita moschata): rounded fruit. Watercolour.
Japanese pumpkin (Cucurbita moschata): rounded fruit. Watercolour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967282/japanese-pumpkin-cucurbita-moschata-rounded-fruit-watercolourFree Image from public domain license