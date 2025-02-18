rawpixel
Woman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Yokugo no onna (1915) by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Yokugo no onna (1915) by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Yokugo no onna (Woman at Her Bath) (1915) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Yokugo no onna (Woman at Her Bath) (1915) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Goyō Hashiguchi art print, Yokugo no onna painting (1915). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875486/illustration-image-art-peopleView license
Woman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Woman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Png Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
Png Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Onna yu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Onna yu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Sanbashi no Onna by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated "Young Woman at Sanbashi", a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e…
Sanbashi no Onna by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated "Young Woman at Sanbashi", a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration.
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration
Japanese woman (1786-1864) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Japanese woman (1786-1864) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kaze ni nayamu tōka no onna
Kaze ni nayamu tōka no onna
Momiji to onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Momiji to onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Fumiyomu Onna by Utamaro Kitagawa (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese Ukyio-e style illustration of a Japanese woman…
Fumiyomu Onna by Utamaro Kitagawa (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese Ukyio-e style illustration of a Japanese woman.
Woman at a Hot Spring (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Woman at a Hot Spring (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Kiseru o motsu onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Kiseru o motsu onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Fumi o motsu onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Fumi o motsu onna. Original from the Library of Congress.