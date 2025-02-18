Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageyokugo no onnajapanese art public domainyokugopublic domainjapanese womanjapanese bathjapanese artartWoman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1838 x 2682 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYokugo no onna (1915) by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from Library of Congress. 