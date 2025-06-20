Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerainjapanese woodblock prints public domainjapanese artworkartjapanese artmountainpublic domainjapaneseYabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9189 x 7315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Musicians Running in the Rain (1900–1910) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970447/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653376/visit-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseYabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Yabakei (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Two Musicians Running in the Rain (1900–1910) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.

Utagawa Kuniyoshi's Ochanomizu in the Rain. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Snow on Mount Ibuki (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Rain at Igusa (ca.1926–1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Rain on Izumi Bridge (1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Rain on Izumi Bridge print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Woman Picking Mountain Cherry (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.

"People Walking Beneath Umbrellas Along the Seashore During a Rainstorm" by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861), a woodcut print.

Hokusai's woman woodblock print. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Ono hoki -maakunnasta, taustalla daisen-vuori by Utagawa Hiroshige

Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Rock Suspended by the Power of Prayer on Komuro Mountain (1835–36). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Pines and Waves at Ryūtō (Ryūtō shōtō), from the series Eight Views of the Ryūkyū Islands (Ryūkyū hakkei). Original public domain image from the MET museum. Ryū shōten (1897) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.

Umezawa Manor in Sagami Province, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (1830–32) by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Hokusai's Old View of the Boat-bridge at Sano in Kōzuke Province (Kōzuke Sano funabashi no kozu), from the series Remarkable Views of Bridges in Various Provinces. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Hokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga etoki). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Officers and Men Worshipping the Rising Sun While Encamped in the Mountains of Port Arthur (1894) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.

Officers and Men Admiring the Rising Sun While Bivouacking in the Mountains of Port Arthur during late 19th century print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.

Chii Mountain Temple, Korea, 1935 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo