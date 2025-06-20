rawpixel
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
franz marcmarc20th centuryder blaue reiterpaintingsmodernartpublic domain
Night gallery museum ticket template, editable design
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Photo exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Landscape with Animals (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Photo frame mockup, editable mid-century modern living room wall
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Reconciliation (Versoehnung) (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Sad love songs poster template, editable text and design
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Lizards (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Sleeping Shepherdess (Schlafende Hirtin) (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Art exhibition Instagram story template, editable design
Two Mythical Animals (Zwei Fabeltiere) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Railway Instagram post template, editable text
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Flower market blog banner template, editable text
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Flower market Instagram story template, editable design
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Marc - Mandrill 1290104
Editable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
In the rain
Flower market Instagram post template, editable design
Deer in the snow II
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Birds
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Deer in the woods II
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable design
The little monkey
Flower festival blog banner template, editable text
Deer in the monastery garden
Mental health awareness poster template, editable text and design
Fighting forms
