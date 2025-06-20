rawpixel
Two cats, blue and yellow (1912) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Lizards (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Caliban - figurine for "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare (1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Landscape with Animals (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Bison in winter (red bison) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Genesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Reconciliation (Versoehnung) (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Sleeping Shepherdess (Schlafende Hirtin) (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Two Mythical Animals (Zwei Fabeltiere) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Franz Marc's Red Deer II (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Animals in a Landscape (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Marc - Mandrill 1290104
Franz Marc's Blue Horse I (Blaues Pferd I) (1911) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Deer in the snow II
In the rain
Tiger
Birds
Grazing Horses I
Blue Horse I
