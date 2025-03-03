rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Henri Rousseau's The Sleeping Gypsy (La Bohémienne endormie) (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Save
Edit Image
rousseauhenri rousseauhenri rousseau the sleeping gypsysleeping gypsylionmodern artsleepingnaive
Interactive exhibition poster template
Interactive exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Henri Rousseau's Myself: Portrait – Landscape (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Henri Rousseau's Myself: Portrait – Landscape (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727043/image-art-brush-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView license
Henri Rousseau's The Dream (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Henri Rousseau's The Dream (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727036/image-moon-art-woodFree Image from public domain license
Art week, Instagram post template, editable design
Art week, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Unpleasant Surprise (Mauvaise surprise) (1901) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.
Unpleasant Surprise (Mauvaise surprise) (1901) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722243/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView license
Henri Rousseau's Virgin Forest with Sunset (1910) famous painting.
Henri Rousseau's Virgin Forest with Sunset (1910) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727050/image-flowers-art-woodFree Image from public domain license
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795401/lost-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Henri Rousseau's The Sleeping Gypsy (La Bohémienne endormie) (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Henri Rousseau's The Sleeping Gypsy (La Bohémienne endormie) (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3856540/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972954/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flowers in a Vase (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original image from WIkimedia Commons
Flowers in a Vase (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original image from WIkimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727168/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView license
Scouts Attacked by a Tiger (éclaireurs attaqués par un tigre) (1904) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.
Scouts Attacked by a Tiger (éclaireurs attaqués par un tigre) (1904) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722312/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
Spring sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526450/spring-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Family (La Famille) (ca. 1890–1900) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Family (La Famille) (ca. 1890–1900) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054565/the-family-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
La Guerre (The War) (1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
La Guerre (The War) (1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054581/guerre-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Boy on the Rocks (ca. 1895–1897) by Henri Rousseau.
Boy on the Rocks (ca. 1895–1897) by Henri Rousseau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054575/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Natural trail Instagram post template, editable text
Natural trail Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561027/natural-trail-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rousseau Poster, The Sleeping Gypsy by Henri Rousseau's (1897). Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Rousseau Poster, The Sleeping Gypsy by Henri Rousseau's (1897). Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3862255/illustration-image-art-peopleView license
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526451/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rendezvous in the Forest (1889) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rendezvous in the Forest (1889) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054576/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914210/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Border famous painting, lion and sleeping Gypsy, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseau
Border famous painting, lion and sleeping Gypsy, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3860818/illustration-image-background-art-peopleView license
Tropical paradise poster template, editable text and design
Tropical paradise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526567/tropical-paradise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Laundry Boat of Pont de Charenton (Le Bateau-lavoir du Pont de Charenton) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from…
The Laundry Boat of Pont de Charenton (Le Bateau-lavoir du Pont de Charenton) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054572/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526447/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
PNG clipart border, lion and sleeping Gypsy, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseau
PNG clipart border, lion and sleeping Gypsy, remixed from artworks by Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3860805/illustration-png-background-sticker-artView license
Tropical paradise blog banner template, editable text
Tropical paradise blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526565/tropical-paradise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Art week, Instagram post template design
Art week, Instagram post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17009659/art-week-instagram-post-template-designView license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526570/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lion Drinking (ca. 1897) by Henry Ossawa Tanner
Lion Drinking (ca. 1897) by Henry Ossawa Tanner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129145/lion-drinking-ca-1897-henry-ossawa-tannerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Past and the Present, or Philosophical Thought (Le Passé et le présent, ou Pensée philosophique) (1899) by Henri…
The Past and the Present, or Philosophical Thought (Le Passé et le présent, ou Pensée philosophique) (1899) by Henri…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054563/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Outskirts of Paris (Environs de Paris) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Outskirts of Paris (Environs de Paris) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054568/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sawmill, Outskirts of Paris (ca. 1893–1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
Sawmill, Outskirts of Paris (ca. 1893–1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054571/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license