Zinnia (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
hannah borger overbeckcalendarzinniaseptember calendarhannah borgerarts and crafts movementpublic domain art calendarart nouveau
Christmas giveaway Instagram story template, editable social media design
Untitled (Prairie Rose) (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
Christmas jazz Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Yellow Flower with Border (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Christmas giveaway Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Iris (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas shopping blog banner template, editable text & design
Touch Me Not (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Christmas jazz blog banner template, editable text & design
Cana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas jazz Instagram story template, editable social media design
Leaf Cup (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Christmas giveaway blog banner template, editable text & design
Orange Flower without Margin (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Christmas shopping Instagram story template, editable social media design
Bell Flower (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Christmas shopping Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring Beauty (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
William Morris quote Facebook story template
Amaryllis (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Journey quote Instagram story template
Delphinium (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Pink Flowers with Spiky Green Leaves (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
Beef Begonia (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Trust in God Instagram story template
Blood Root (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Patience quote mobile wallpaper template
Purple Stylized (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Make it happen mobile wallpaper template
Butter and Eggs (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
Sultana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template
Maple (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Aster on Green Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Pitcher Plant (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
