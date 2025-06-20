Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagehenri rousseaunaive artavant gardenaiveself portrait artpublic domain oil paintinghenri rousseau public domainpublic domain impressionismHenri Rousseau's Myself: Portrait – Landscape (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5069 x 6522 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5069 x 6522 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's The Sleeping Gypsy (La Bohémienne endormie) (1897) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726891/image-art-henri-rousseau-lionFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseUnpleasant Surprise (Mauvaise surprise) (1901) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722243/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseHenri Rousseau's The Dream (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727036/image-moon-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers in a Vase (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original image from WIkimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727168/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's Myself: Portrait – Landscape (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3856537/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's Virgin Forest with Sunset (1910) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727050/image-flowers-art-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman in a Landscape (Portrait de femme dans un paysage) (ca. 1893–1896) by Henri Rousseau. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054566/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSawmill, Outskirts of Paris (ca. 1893–1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054571/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOutskirts of Paris (ca. 1897–1905) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054564/outskirts-paris-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOutskirts of Paris (Environs de Paris) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054568/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy on the Rocks (ca. 1895–1897) by Henri Rousseau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054575/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Family (La Famille) (ca. 1890–1900) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054565/the-family-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Past and the Present, or Philosophical Thought (Le Passé et le présent, ou Pensée philosophique) (1899) by Henri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054563/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiver and Park Landscape (ca.1885–1890) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054580/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Guerre (The War) (1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054581/guerre-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseFamous quote Matisse Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853310/famous-quote-matisse-instagram-story-templateView licenseLandscape and Four Young Girls (Paysage et quatre jeunes filles) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054573/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRendezvous in the Forest (1889) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054576/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScouts Attacked by a Tiger (éclaireurs attaqués par un tigre) (1904) by Henri Rousseau. Original from the Barnes Foundation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722312/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Laundry Boat of Pont de Charenton (Le Bateau-lavoir du Pont de Charenton) (ca. 1895) by Henri Rousseau. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054572/post-impressionism-artwork-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRousseau le moulin (1879) by Henri Rousseau.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3850737/rousseau-moulin-1879-henri-rousseauFree Image from public domain license