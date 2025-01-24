Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Image1920fashion sketchbelle epoquebelle epoque fashionwoman trainbelle epoque dress1920's artfashion drawingProjet de robe, février 1924 : la sirène. Gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 510 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2614 x 6153 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView licenseProjet de robe, été 1924, Butterfly. Anonyme, gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727078/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licenseProjet de robe, février: la sirène. (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314364/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266847/cocktail-bar-poster-templateView licenseVintage woman dress in pink, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16685094/vintage-woman-dress-pink-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCocktail bar Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266839/cocktail-bar-instagram-story-templateView licensePng vintage woman dress in pink, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461536/png-sticker-artView licenseCocktail bar blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266856/cocktail-bar-blog-banner-templateView licenseProjet de robe, été, l'accroche-coeur (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314318/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseWoman in Muslin Dress (Femme en robe de mousseline) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895109/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696244/cocktail-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage woman dress in pink psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461537/psd-art-vintage-pinkView licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseVintage woman dress in pink. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461538/image-art-vintage-pinkView licenseVintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseAbel Truchet (1857-1918). "Quadrille". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727073/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licenseConversation in Arcachon (1926-1930) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725763/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710814/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseVintage woman dress in blue psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461534/psd-art-vintage-blueView licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licenseVintage woman dress in blue illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706774/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseVintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseYoung Woman in Blue, Bust (Jeune femme en corsage bleu, buste) (1911) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894926/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePng vintage woman dress in blue, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461533/png-sticker-artView licenseVintage cosmetics poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777839/vintage-cosmetics-poster-templateView licenseWoman in Tulle Blouse and Black Skirt (Femme en blouse de tulle et en jupe noire dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895069/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894026/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage woman dress in blue. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461535/image-art-vintage-blueView licenseVintage clothing Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894039/vintage-clothing-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseEugène Grasset (1845-1917). "Allégorie du mois de novembre". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725963/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseBust of Woman in Red (Buste de femme en rouge) (1905–1908) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895019/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseWoman in Red in a Landscape (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895042/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license