Projet de robe, février 1924 : la sirène. Gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
1920fashion sketchbelle epoquebelle epoque fashionwoman trainbelle epoque dress1920's artfashion drawing
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Projet de robe, été 1924, Butterfly. Anonyme, gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Classic literature poster template
Projet de robe, février: la sirène. (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Cocktail bar poster template
Vintage woman dress in pink, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cocktail bar Instagram story template
Png vintage woman dress in pink, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Cocktail bar blog banner template
Projet de robe, été, l'accroche-coeur (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Haute-couture poster template
Woman in Muslin Dress (Femme en robe de mousseline) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.…
Cocktail bar Instagram post template
Vintage woman dress in pink psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage woman dress in pink. Remastered by rawpixel
Vintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border design
Abel Truchet (1857-1918). "Quadrille". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Conversation in Arcachon (1926-1930) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.
Editable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border design
Vintage woman dress in blue psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Vintage woman dress in blue illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
Young Woman in Blue, Bust (Jeune femme en corsage bleu, buste) (1911) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Png vintage woman dress in blue, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Vintage cosmetics poster template
Woman in Tulle Blouse and Black Skirt (Femme en blouse de tulle et en jupe noire dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste…
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable social media design
Vintage woman dress in blue. Remastered by rawpixel
Vintage clothing Facebook story template, editable text
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset (1845-1917). "Allégorie du mois de novembre". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of Woman in Red (Buste de femme en rouge) (1905–1908) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.…
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
Woman in Red in a Landscape (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes…
