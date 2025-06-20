Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageel grecorenaissancepublic domain renaissancepublic domain el grecoartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0El Greco's Madonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597-1599) famous painting.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 650 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2217 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseEl Greco's Christ Driving the Money Changers from the Temple (c. 1570-75) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726982/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEl Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726969/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060826/lady-with-ermine-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEl Greco's Christ on the Cross (1600–1610) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727114/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056992/lady-with-ermine-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEl Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726975/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057022/lady-with-ermine-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEl Greco's Christ Cleansing the Temple, probably (before 1570) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727126/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Jerome (ca. 1610–1614) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232045/saint-jerome-ca-1610andndash1614-grecoFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (ca. 1595–1600) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229809/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597–1599) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229810/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLady with an Ermine phone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057024/lady-with-ermine-phone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEl Greco's Laocoön (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229173/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSaint Ildefonso (ca. 1603–1614) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232030/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseEl Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229878/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229890/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEl Greco's Saint Martin and the Beggar (1597-1599) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229088/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseReligion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651367/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSaint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265528/image-face-hands-picassoFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAnnunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265170/image-face-hand-artFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDisrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265059/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265109/image-cloud-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseEspañol: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975701/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseEl Greco's The Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (c. 1595-1600) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229889/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license