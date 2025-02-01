Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagemaurice denisseascape paintingbeach paintingbretonbeach 1910public domain art beachseaside paintingbeachSpringtimeBathers in PerrosGuirec (Baigneuses à Perros-Guirec) (ca.1909–1912) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4508 x 3624 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4508 x 3624 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaint stroke png mockup element, Nymph Crowned with Daisies by Maurice Denis transparent background. 