Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageautobusgeorges goursateliteartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageSem (1863-1934). "Panthéon - Champs-Elysées, compagnie générale des autobus" (l'impresario Raoul Gunsbourg, Colette, Francis de Croisset, Mayol, Max Dearly, Albert Brasseur, Henry Bernstein). Lithographie. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2026 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; ravitaillement le soir sous la pluie". Procédé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727207/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727197/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727189/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; les cuisines roulantes". Procédé photomécanique…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727202/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Bolo-Pacha et Maître A. Salles à la barre (pl 22)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727136/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; au bon soldat". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727278/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseSem. "Pour que la France se relève de ses ruines, Souscrivez à l'emprunt banque nationale de crédit". Lithographie couleur.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727351/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727138/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631680/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre (1914-1918), 2ème album". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727210/image-art-public-domain-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseImperial Eagle (1863-1934) by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627113/image-art-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934) mechanical car illustration by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627640/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727200/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license