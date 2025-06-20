Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese patternpatternsnoritakepatternpublic domain imagesartwatercolorpublic domainDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 655 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2685 x 4921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727225/image-art-public-domain-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680570/ceramic-craft-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Milk Pitcher (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2848927/free-illustration-image-noritake-paintings-japanFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781862/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2852056/free-illustration-image-pattern-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2849244/free-illustration-image-floral-china-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2835909/free-illustration-image-pattern-plate-pinkFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory. Original from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2848434/free-illustration-image-pattern-circle-medallionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseDesign for a Plate (1880-1910) painting in high resolution by Noritake Factory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727211/image-flowers-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold floral pattern. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639150/original-from-the-art-institute-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616834/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728997/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703108/artisan-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727478/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892563/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727485/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892564/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727120/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781863/tea-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729016/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781865/tea-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728869/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729009/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891952/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728882/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903205/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727125/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licensePottery workshop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681467/pottery-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725882/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903189/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseAcorns and oak leaves design (1880) wallpaper in high resolution by Morris & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727324/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElongated quatrefoils with four circumscribed lilies and a five-pointed star on dotted ground are staggered in alternate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725786/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license