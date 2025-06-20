rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vignet Apotheek 't Goude Hert, Rotterdam (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
Save
Edit Image
art decorichard roland holstpublic domain art decopublic domain imagesartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0
History podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
History podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200542/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Man te paard (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
Man te paard (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727268/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Instagram story, editable social media design
History podcast Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200547/history-podcast-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Ontwerp voor vignet Laren, Gooi (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
Ontwerp voor vignet Laren, Gooi (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727276/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Labor union Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Labor union Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200541/labor-union-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Zwerende hand; ontwerp voor figuur van de marmerdecoratie in de Hoge Raad te Den Haag (ca.1868–1938) drawing in high…
Zwerende hand; ontwerp voor figuur van de marmerdecoratie in de Hoge Raad te Den Haag (ca.1868–1938) drawing in high…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History podcast blog banner template, editable ad
History podcast blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200551/history-podcast-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Ontwerp voor drie ramen in het Stadhuis te Amsterdam (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
Ontwerp voor drie ramen in het Stadhuis te Amsterdam (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727267/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Labor union Instagram story, editable social media design
Labor union Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200546/labor-union-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Design for painting Heidemaatschappij in Arnhem: two draft oxen (1913) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
Design for painting Heidemaatschappij in Arnhem: two draft oxen (1913) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122103/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor union blog banner template, editable ad
Labor union blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200550/labor-union-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Design for vignette Supports The New Amsterdammer (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original…
Design for vignette Supports The New Amsterdammer (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123993/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor day sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Labor day sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200540/labor-day-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Vignette Pharmacy 't Goude Hert, Rotterdam (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Vignette Pharmacy 't Goude Hert, Rotterdam (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123941/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor day sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Labor day sale Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200543/labor-day-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Design for ex-libris by A. Roland Holst (1915) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Design for ex-libris by A. Roland Holst (1915) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122064/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor day sale blog banner template, editable ad
Labor day sale blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200548/labor-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Man on horseback (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Man on horseback (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124082/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Construction Instagram post template
Construction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13489709/construction-instagram-post-templateView license
Design for ex-libris by W.C.Th. van der Schalk (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Design for ex-libris by W.C.Th. van der Schalk (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122127/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Instagram post template
Labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490022/labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Two designs for a vignette A loving wife as the soul (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
Two designs for a vignette A loving wife as the soul (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122100/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Design for honorary badge for loyal service, Calvé, Delft (1924) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
Design for honorary badge for loyal service, Calvé, Delft (1924) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124166/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Dutch Drawing Company Pulchri Studio 4-30 Sept. (1918) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Dutch Drawing Company Pulchri Studio 4-30 Sept. (1918) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122104/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Design for vignette Laren, Gooi (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Design for vignette Laren, Gooi (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123961/illustration-image-art-handFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Second design for the book cover for Over Kunst, II, by R.N. Roland Holst (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard…
Second design for the book cover for Over Kunst, II, by R.N. Roland Holst (1878–1938) drawing in high resolution by Richard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124040/illustration-image-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Design for ex-libris for Joyce Haworth (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Design for ex-libris for Joyce Haworth (1915) drawing in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3122125/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Design for a window in the Noordertransept in the Dom in Utrecht (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
Design for a window in the Noordertransept in the Dom in Utrecht (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124195/illustration-image-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Design for a window in the Noordertransept in the Dom in Utrecht (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
Design for a window in the Noordertransept in the Dom in Utrecht (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124204/illustration-image-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Design for a window in the South Transept of the Dom in Utrecht (1850–2000) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
Design for a window in the South Transept of the Dom in Utrecht (1850–2000) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124067/illustration-image-art-handFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Bird of prey near the skeleton of a bird (1917) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
Bird of prey near the skeleton of a bird (1917) print in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3120630/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license