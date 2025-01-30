rawpixel
Hevajra Mandala. Original public domain image from The MET Museum
cosmostantramandalatibetantibetskull patterntibetan buddhismtibetan mandala
Buddhism poster template
Bon Deity Trowo Tsochog Khagying, Tibet
Happy Vesak Day poster template
The Transcendent Buddha Akshobhya, unidentified artist
Buddhism poster template
Vaishravana, Guardian of Buddhism and Protector of Riches, Tibet
Peace within poster template
Mandala of Manjuvajra, Tantric Form of the Bodhisattva Manjushri, Tibet late 14th century
Craft beer label template, editable design
Mandala of Raktayamari
Leg Ladakh Facebook story template
Mandala of Jnanadakini, Tibet
Eid Al-Fitr blog banner template
Offerings to the Goddess Palden Lhamo, Tibet late 16th century
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Vasudhara Mandala, Nepal
Ethnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable design
Buddha Amoghasiddhi with Eight Bodhisattvas, Central Tibet
Ethnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable design
The Arhat Vajraputra by Unidentified artist
Diwali set, editable design element
Sadaksari-Lokeshvara Surrounded by Manifestations and Monks, Tibet
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
Base for a mandala
Awaken your heart mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Yong Zin Khon Shogpel: Seventh Abbot of Ngor Monastary, Tibet
Diwali set, editable design element
Portrait of Munchen Sangye Rinchen, the Eighth Abbot of Ngor Monastery, Tibet late 16th century
Wisdom quote Instagram post template
White Mahakala, Tibet
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
The Wrathful Protector Mahakala, Tantric Protective Form of Avalokiteshvara, Tibet
Diwali set, editable design element
Initiation Card (Tsakalis): Samanthabhadri (Consort), Tibet
India travel blog Facebook story template
Guru Dragpo, Tibet
Diwali Instagram post template
White Tara and Green Tara
Buddhism quote Facebook story template
Amitabha, the Buddha of the Western Pure Land (Sukhavati), Central Tibet
