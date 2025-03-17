rawpixel
Lophophorus L'Huysi, A Geoff. St. Hil (ca. 1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.
Night writing Instagram post template
Bird of Paradise (Paradisea apoda) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and William Matthew Hart (1830-1908).
Tutoring services Instagram post template
Cissa Venatoria (ca. 1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph…
Vintage exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Loddigesia Mirabilis (ca. 1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart.
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ligurinus chloris (Greenfinch) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902).
Vintage exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Heliomaster Angelae (ca. 1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph…
Tea party invitation Instagram post template
Eucephala smaragdocaerulea (Gould's Wood Nymph) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine…
Wallpaper blog banner template
Thaumalea Amherstiae (ca. 1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Glaucis fraseri (Fraser's Barbed-throat) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter…
Wallpaper Facebook story template
Lafresnaya flavicaudata (Buff-tailed Velvet-breast) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine…
Wallpaper Instagram post template
Helianthea eos (Golden Star-frontlet) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821…
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
Phasianus colchicus (Ring-necked Pheasant) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and William Matthew Hart (1830…
Tropical cafe poster template
Osculant Toucan (Ramphastos osculans) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841).
Wallpaper poster template
Passer Domesticus (Common or House Sparrow) (1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.
Climate crisis poster template
Snowy Owl (ca. 1832–1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel.
Vintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Griffon Vulture (ca. 1850) print in high resolution by John Gould.
Painting class Instagram post template, editable design
Diphogena aurora (Gould's Rainbow) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821…
Climate crisis environment charity template
Clytolaema aurescens (Banded Ruby or Gould's Ruby) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine…
Climate crisis Facebook story template
Utagawa Hiroshige (1849) Picture Book for the Practice of Drawing fish. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Impressionism Instagram post template
Birds and Flowers print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen (1790-1848). Original from The MET Museum.
Color Theory Instagram post template
Japanese chicken and flowers (1862) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET…
