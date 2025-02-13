Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagecaricatureparfumdansegeorges goursatrubanfemmepublic domainpublic domain vaseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert et or une femme danse, vêtue d'un ruban sous les seins et portant un vase sur l'épaule". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 871 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2178 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : personnages non identifiés". Lithographie en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727137/image-art-public-domain-golfFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631680/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlus size woman in blue party dress rear view illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694978/image-art-watercolor-vintage-illustrationView licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727356/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurvy woman dancing in blue dress clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694969/psd-art-watercolor-vintage-illustrationView licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurvy woman party sticker illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705238/vector-person-art-watercolorView licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCurvy woman png party sticker, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694971/png-art-watercolor-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCurvy woman in blue dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694983/image-art-watercolor-vintage-illustrationView licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurvy woman party paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333657/image-person-art-watercolorView licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814488/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862240/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePNG curvy woman party sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333667/png-person-artView licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license