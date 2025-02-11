rawpixel
Cyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton (Knysna lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Cyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by…
Botanical plant book cover template
Huernia namaquensis Pillans. (Namaqua carrion-flower) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Handmade soap poster template
Boophone haemanthoides F.M. Leighton (Hottentots poison-bulb, or giftbol) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
Cinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
Handmade soap blog banner template
Gorteria diffusa (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Botanical market blog banner template
Carpobrotus quadrifidus L. Bolus (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Elegant watercolor botanical leaf illustrations, editable design element set
Dandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Papilio demodocus (Citrus or Christmas butterfly) on an unidentified plant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Orbea verrucosa (Masson) L.C. Leach.(SHirsute stapelia) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
Hoodia gordonii (Bushman’s hat) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
Mesembryanthemum testiculare (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Handmade soap Instagram story template
Moraea villosa Ker-Gawl. (Cape tulip) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Handmade soap Facebook post template
Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…
Watercolor botanical leaves illustration, editable design element set
Crassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) (1777–1786) painting in…
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toad Trillium (Trillium sessile) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art & flower poster template, editable floral design
Wild Pea (Lathyrus decaphyllus) (1938) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Pickerelweed (Pontederia cordata) (1919) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Elegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element set
Wake-Robin (Trillium underwoodii) (1937) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hand-drawn hornbill sticker, customizable wildlife element remix
California Rose Bay (Rhododendron californicum) (1933) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…
Tropical leaves vector design, editable design element set
Snow Plant (Sarcodes sanguinea) (1930) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
