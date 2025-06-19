rawpixel
Head of Cabbage with Insects (early 17th century) by Netherlandish 17th Century.
Valentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable design
Section of lawn: Cabbage plants, null by peter becker
Valentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable design
Single-Flowered Cabbage Rose, Rosa centifolia simplex from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from the…
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carnation Petalled Variety of Cabbage Rose also known as Rose bush (Rosa Centifolia Caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824)…
Valentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable design
Apple tree at the Eichenbühl, 1885 by jacob happ
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
The Gardener - Old Peasant with Cabbage (1883-1895) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Old tree, August 16, 1882 by carl theodor reiffenstein
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Provence Rose, Rosa indica from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from the Library of Congress.…
Valentine's flower border background, pink roses illustration, editable design
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
A Collection of Flowers Drawn after Nature - Cabbage Provence Rose (1801) by John Edwards. Original from The Cleveland…
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cabbage Rose bloom, also known as One Hundred-Leaved Rose (Rosa centifolia prolifera foliacea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by…
Editable aesthetic flower pattern, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
Pink Autumn flower, botanical illustration, editable design
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Valentine's flower border mobile wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Autumn rose flower png, botanical illustration, editable design
Hunting, null by eugen klimsch
Vintage floral frame, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tree in Rödelheim, November 11, 1867 by carl theodor reiffenstein
Pink Valentine's rose flower bouquet, botanical illustration, editable design
Autograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Bouquet of Spring Flowers in a Terracotta Vase (1720s) by Jan van Huysum.
Aesthetic floral frame, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Red Cabbage Rose, also known as Bengal eyelet (Rosa indica caryophyllea) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté…
Valentine's flower border mobile wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
