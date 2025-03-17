Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagebiodiversity painting public domainpublic domainpublic domain imagesflower paintings public domainflowersartbotanicalpaintingsOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5096 x 6672 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5096 x 6672 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWildlife day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseLily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727534/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11884441/bloom-positivity-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500586/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBouquet no. 86 (1879) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727533/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11883180/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRose and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727425/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500585/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoses (1870) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727532/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500584/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers (1884) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727461/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814439/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseLilies no. 5 (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727529/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828338/png-animal-blank-space-bloomView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain licenseProtect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMagnolia (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727466/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728569/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLavender perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781541/lavender-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower fields Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771927/sunflower-fields-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTree (first half 1800s) by Johann Jacob Dorner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726000/image-plants-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bloom poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122633/summer-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseautumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds vintage sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830494/exotic-birds-vintage-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAsters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771087/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726796/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813074/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Paris Muséeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727248/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791334/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseLavender perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980431/lavender-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license