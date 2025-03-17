Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantsleavesartwatercolourpublic domainbotanicaldrawingscc0Boophone haemanthoides F.M. Leighton (Hottentots poison-bulb, or giftbol) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6050 x 4802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor botanical leaves illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418777/watercolor-botanical-leaves-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseCyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727477/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor botanical leaf illustrations, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418573/elegant-watercolor-botanical-leaf-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView licenseCyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton (Knysna lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727387/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical leaves vector design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418574/tropical-leaves-vector-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseHuernia namaquensis Pillans. (Namaqua carrion-flower) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727475/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical plant leaves vector set, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418565/tropical-plant-leaves-vector-set-editable-design-element-setView licenseCinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726061/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical leaves vector illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418780/tropical-leaves-vector-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseDandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032834/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-leafFree Image from public domain licenseTropical foliage botanical illustration set, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418772/tropical-foliage-botanical-illustration-set-editable-design-element-setView licenseGorteria diffusa (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727385/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tropical leaf vector design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418779/editable-tropical-leaf-vector-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseCarpobrotus quadrifidus L. Bolus (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727394/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tropical leaf illustrations, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418575/editable-tropical-leaf-illustrations-editable-design-element-setView licensePapilio demodocus (Citrus or Christmas butterfly) on an unidentified plant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722217/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrbea verrucosa (Masson) L.C. Leach.(SHirsute stapelia) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727250/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHoodia gordonii (Bushman’s hat) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727367/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseMoraea villosa Ker-Gawl. (Cape tulip) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727384/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131851/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMesembryanthemum testiculare (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727392/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339702/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseCrassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) (1777–1786) painting in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727358/image-plants-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176395/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseDictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727465/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTropical leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130945/tropical-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseToad Trillium (Trillium sessile) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621257/free-illustration-image-toad-watercolours-plants-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseStudies van wingerdbladen (1796) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. (Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2770009/free-illustration-image-leaves-botanical-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167266/editable-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726934/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131907/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWake-Robin (Trillium underwoodii) (1937) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2614848/free-illustration-image-flower-leaves-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseBeaked Hazelnut (Corylus rostrata) (1932) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613501/free-illustration-image-hazel-vintage-floral-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339471/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licensePickerelweed (Pontederia cordata) (1919) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621221/free-illustration-image-purple-flowers-vintage-bloomFree Image from public domain license