Boophone haemanthoides F.M. Leighton (Hottentots poison-bulb, or giftbol) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…
Watercolor botanical leaves illustration, editable design element set
Cyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by…
Elegant watercolor botanical leaf illustrations, editable design element set
Cyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton (Knysna lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Tropical leaves vector design, editable design element set
Huernia namaquensis Pillans. (Namaqua carrion-flower) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Tropical plant leaves vector set, editable design element set
Cinnamomum; Georg Dionysius Ehret (German, 1708 - 1770)
Tropical leaves vector illustration, editable design element set
Dandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Tropical foliage botanical illustration set, editable design element set
Gorteria diffusa (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Editable tropical leaf vector design, editable design element set
Carpobrotus quadrifidus L. Bolus (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Editable tropical leaf illustrations, editable design element set
Papilio demodocus (Citrus or Christmas butterfly) on an unidentified plant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Orbea verrucosa (Masson) L.C. Leach.(SHirsute stapelia) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
Hoodia gordonii (Bushman’s hat) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Editable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration set
Moraea villosa Ker-Gawl. (Cape tulip) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
Mesembryanthemum testiculare (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Editable watercolor tropical leaves design element set
Crassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) (1777–1786) painting in…
Editable tropical leaves design element set
Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…
Tropical leaf set, editable design element
Toad Trillium (Trillium sessile) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Studies van wingerdbladen (1796) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. (Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Editable tropical leaves design element set
Original public domain image from Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
Wake-Robin (Trillium underwoodii) (1937) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration set
Beaked Hazelnut (Corylus rostrata) (1932) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Editable watercolor tropical leaves design element set
Pickerelweed (Pontederia cordata) (1919) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
