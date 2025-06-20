rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Save
Edit Image
animalsartpublic domainpaintingscc0creative commons 0imagecreative commons
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Elephant and clown (1889) etching by Henri Charles Guérard. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Elephant and clown (1889) etching by Henri Charles Guérard. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544147/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Twee kraaien (1872 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Twee kraaien (1872 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733421/twee-kraaien-1872-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Vier Japanse maskers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guerard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vier Japanse maskers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guerard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404041/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Japanse waaiers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Japanse waaiers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13766399/japanse-waaiers-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Jules de Marthold
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Jules de Marthold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761876/image-paper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Paar laarzen (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Paar laarzen (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738020/paar-laarzen-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Henri de Braisne
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Henri de Braisne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761858/image-paper-cartoon-artFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Jeanne Guérard Gonzalès
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Jeanne Guérard Gonzalès
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761879/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Japans motief met een man en drie vogels (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Japans motief met een man en drie vogels (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738738/japans-motief-met-een-man-drie-vogels-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Drie kraaien (1872 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guerard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Drie kraaien (1872 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guerard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404040/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Olifant (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Olifant (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738025/olifant-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Vier Japanse maskers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Vier Japanse maskers (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733413/vier-japanse-maskers-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Panter (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Panter (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762087/panter-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Asters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Asters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Vaas met muis (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
Vaas met muis (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738741/vaas-met-muis-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Roger Marx
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Roger Marx
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761882/lantaarn-1876-henri-charles-guerard-henri-charles-guerard-and-roger-marxFree Image from public domain license
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Louis Morin
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard, Henri Charles Guérard and Louis Morin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761872/lantaarn-1876-henri-charles-guerard-henri-charles-guerard-and-louis-morinFree Image from public domain license
Sexual therapy poster template and design
Sexual therapy poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView license
Roses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
Roses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726796/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lantaarn (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard and Delâtre
Lantaarn (1856 - 1897) by Henri Charles Guérard and Delâtre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762072/lantaarn-1856-1897-henri-charles-guerard-and-delatreFree Image from public domain license
art exhibition poster template
art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640681/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard
Lantaarn (1876) by Henri Charles Guérard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761864/lantaarn-1876-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain license