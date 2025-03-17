Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerspublic domain imagesaddedyearleavesartpublic domainbotanicalpaintingsLily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4630 x 5784 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4630 x 5784 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarwatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139464/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGeranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139251/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseautumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139637/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139645/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139111/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139451/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726825/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140306/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseArrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseStrawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor white flower illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060472/editable-watercolor-white-flower-illustration-setView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage white flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058576/vintage-white-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727208/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseFlower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554477/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView licenseLilies no. 5 (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727529/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseTree (first half 1800s) by Johann Jacob Dorner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726000/image-plants-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071218/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728569/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726011/httpsclevelandartorgart199067Free Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071207/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseAsters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726789/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061386/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715931/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRose and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727425/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892578/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseRoses (1870) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727532/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892107/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseBouquet no. 86 (1879) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727533/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license