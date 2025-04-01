Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagedog paintingdog paintings public domaindoganimalpublic domain 1600s1600s17th centuryaddedyearA spaniel (1653) painting in high resolution by Paulus Potter. Original from the National Gallery of Art.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1088 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5846 x 5298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseBear Hunt (1649) painting in high resolution by Paulus Potter. 