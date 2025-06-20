Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageindian paintingindianindian artpublic domain art indianpublic domain1800sindian plantspainting cc0Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5428 x 7054 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5428 x 7054 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140472/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726011/httpsclevelandartorgart199067Free Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140462/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseautumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseQuestions & answers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774925/questions-answers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727534/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804007/home-interior-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licensePainter & decorate service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307761/painter-decorate-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseTwee vlinders en een vijfbladige geel-paarse bloem (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726524/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseTwo Exotic Butterflies on a Blooming Bush (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726511/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePerzik aan een tak met twee uitheemse vlinders en een libel (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726522/image-art-public-domain-butterfliesFree Image from public domain licenseEnd of season sale Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349496/end-season-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817157/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726825/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771344/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseArrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306545/home-interior-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseYanagi (willow)during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650326/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseNarcotic poisons (1843) print in high resolution by George Edward Madeley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648696/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensePainter & decorate service Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644765/painter-decorate-service-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMatthew X, 29 (1873) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648732/matthew-1873-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644758/home-interior-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGayo matsu pine during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649105/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior ideas Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629911/home-interior-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRustic basket between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648845/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensePainter & decorate service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807551/painter-decorate-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSarusubi blossoms during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650203/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome & lifestyle poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493424/home-lifestyle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMokŭgì althea during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650270/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license