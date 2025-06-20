rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
Save
Edit Image
patternwatercolorvintage patterns public domainvintage patternfloralart public domainfloral pattern
William Morris inspired magic font
William Morris inspired magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314373/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727584/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727581/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Gingham collage, editable design element set
Gingham collage, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418589/gingham-collage-editable-design-element-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066315/handwoven-coverlet-1936-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727690/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418350/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727683/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727693/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066291/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Live love travel Instagram story template
Live love travel Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Chest (1935–1942) by Thomas Watts. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chest (1935–1942) by Thomas Watts. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360580/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral poster template, editable design
Floral poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730572/floral-poster-template-editable-designView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065866/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254305/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView license
German Flower Vase (ca.1937) by Max Soltmann. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
German Flower Vase (ca.1937) by Max Soltmann. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3377736/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727697/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727673/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727679/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license