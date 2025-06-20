Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingsartworksbellcc0creative commons 0Town Crier's Bell (ca.1937) by Edith Towner.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2947 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseTown Crier's Bell (ca.1937) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362939/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071196/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseBell (From a Locomotive), (ca. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell & Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391629/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBell, from Presidential Yacht "Sylph" (ca. 1940) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365489/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseTown Crier's Bell (1935–1942) by Raymond E. Noble. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365492/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseBell, from Presidential Yacht "Sylph" (ca. 1940) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseStirrup (ca.1937) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390316/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePlow (ca.1940) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387467/free-illustration-image-agriculture-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTown Crier's Bell (1935–1942) by Raymond E. Noble.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232550/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (ca.1940) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367710/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseReticule (c. 1935–1942) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368548/free-illustration-image-fashion-accessories-green-accessory-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseBetrothal Dress (ca. 1935–1942) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3357939/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy's Dress, (1935/1942) by Edith Towner Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358112/free-illustration-image-dress-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075315/infants-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChildren are following a town crier who is ringing a bell. Process print.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13987645/children-are-following-town-crier-who-ringing-bell-process-printFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseSamples of Stitching (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076852/samples-stitching-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061388/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseSkirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366002/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain license