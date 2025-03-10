Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainflowersplantsfruitsartbotanicaldrawingspublic domain flowersOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5536 x 7248 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5536 x 7248 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful tropical fruits sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866662/colorful-tropical-fruits-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSalsify (Tragopogon porrifolius) (1921) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608397/free-illustration-image-bloom-vintage-vegetable-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820822/william-morrisView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728872/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829030/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseStudie van takken met bladeren (ca. 1732–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.Original from The Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727550/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVaas met bloemen (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728714/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseFairy–bells (Disporum hookeri) (1933) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608057/free-illustration-image-berry-fairy-autumn-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092493/breakfast-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseRed Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2622305/free-illustration-image-autumn-berry-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, beige botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828586/vintage-orange-branch-background-beige-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseTwee studies van een vaas met bloemen (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728710/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, blue botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828578/vintage-orange-branch-background-blue-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Pansies (1874) by Henri Fantin-Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2359397/still-life-with-pansies-1874-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, beige botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828220/vintage-orange-branch-background-beige-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseTree branch with red star-shaped leaves or blossoms by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650109/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, blue botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820515/vintage-orange-branch-background-blue-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726077/httpsclevelandartorgart19161057Free Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830924/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePersimmon (Diospyros virginiana) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608053/free-illustration-image-dried-flowers-mary-vaux-persimmonFree Image from public domain licenseCacti pattern illustration, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324058/cacti-pattern-illustration-editable-botanical-designView licenseClasping Twisted Stalk (Streptopus amplexifolius) (1916) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623804/free-illustration-image-watermelon-berries-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828209/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSouthern Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) (1923) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621267/free-illustration-image-magnolia-bay-leaf-bullFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814883/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseSilverberry (Elaeagnus commutata) (1922) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623803/free-illustration-image-botanical-mary-vaux-botanyFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn deer, customizable wildlife element remix stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479586/hand-drawn-deer-customizable-wildlife-element-remix-stickerView licenseAmerican Chestnut (Castanea dentata) (1932) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613513/free-illustration-image-chestnut-brown-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseColorful tropical fruits sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866753/colorful-tropical-fruits-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWake-Robin (Trillium underwoodii) (1937) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2614848/free-illustration-image-flower-leaves-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952273/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseSnow Plant (Sarcodes sanguinea) (1930) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2620662/free-illustration-image-snow-flower-red-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseApples and Plums: first premium (1870) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671556/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseHairy Phlox (Phlox amoena) (1930) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613516/free-illustration-image-flower-spring-phloxFree Image from public domain license