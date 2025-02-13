Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpublic domain imagesart public domainflowersartfloral patternbotanicalpublic domainWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 948 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3237 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277073/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344434/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license