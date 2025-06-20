Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagechintzchintz patternpainting floralvintage patternpublic domain patterns floralpatternedchintz floralvintage pattern chintzChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3288 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3288 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris inspired magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView licenseChintz (1936) by George Loughridge. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314197/image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseChintz pattern from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329518/free-illustration-image-pattern-flower-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901507/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903505/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern computer wallpaper, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908937/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909012/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908932/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901546/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903258/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903211/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901564/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902732/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901471/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern computer wallpaper, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901466/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902914/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901541/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901554/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901490/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901492/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license