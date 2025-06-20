Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagefruits paintingfruitfruitsartpublic domainpaintingscc0creative commons 0Vintage PosterOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 950 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5089 x 6428 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseVintage flower. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638904/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseJapanese wild flower. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639102/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrook trout--just caught between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648873/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAi (Indigo) 187-https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650320/indigo-187Free Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMatsu pine during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650195/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseShi during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650118/shi-during-1870andndash1880-megata-morikagaFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseNandina bush with berries during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650139/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseTsutsuji rhododendron Judicum (azalea) during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650106/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese red on white blossoms (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650327/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensekin–ran (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650122/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseKashi during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650323/kashi-during-1870andndash1880-megata-morikagaFree Image from public domain licenseNourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKiku (chrysanthemum) during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650258/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSights at the fair ground (1888) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650191/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseUkon so – September (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650281/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAtsumori – February (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650277/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseHotarugusa – April (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650168/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727623/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGayo matsu pine during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649105/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseSarusubi blossoms during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650203/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license