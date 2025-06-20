Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecamille pissarropissarro1800s gardening1800s gardenerplanttreeartpublic domainThe Gardener - Old Peasant with Cabbage (1883-1895) by Camille Pissarro.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3266 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721792/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseYoung Peasant Girls Resting in the Fields near Pontoise (1882) by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727666/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSimplicity Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826181/simplicity-instagram-story-templateView licensePeasant Woman (1880) by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727554/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseBrown picture frame mockup element, Camille Pissarro's The Artist's Garden at Eragny remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822685/png-1898-antique-artView licenseA Seated Peasant Woman (1885) by Camille Pissarro. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727665/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBrown picture frame mockup, Camille Pissarro's The Artist's Garden at Eragny remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757085/png-1898-antique-artView licenseEdge of the Woods Near L'Hermitage, Pontoise (1879) by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727559/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Gardener - Old Peasant with Cabbage (1883-1895) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3543701/illustration-image-art-botanical-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Apples and Pitcher (1872) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727670/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Boulevard Montmartre on a Winter Morning (1897) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727674/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApple Harvest (1888) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728336/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Girl with a Straw Hat (1881) by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727557/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Woman Carrying Two Bundles of Hay (1883) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728481/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357065/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe gleaners (1889) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728466/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest fest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943573/harvest-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680261/free-illustration-image-garden-monet-claudeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734986/garden-center-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape from Pontoise (1874) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the National Museum of Sweden.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728333/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712252/garden-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChâtaigniers à Osny (1883) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728462/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712254/garden-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePeasant Standing with Arms Crossed (Paysan debout, les bras croisés) (ca. 1895) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035681/peasant-standing-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Women Weeding the Grass (ca. 1894) print in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3552843/illustration-image-tree-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePommiers à Eragny, matinée de soleil (1903) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728467/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseThe River Oise near Pontoise (1873) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722277/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGardener (Le Jardinier) (ca. 1885) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035675/jardinier-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Peasant Girls Resting in the Fields near Pontoise (1882) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3557459/illustration-image-art-botanical-peopleFree Image from public domain license