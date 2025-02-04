rawpixel
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
Unbelievable facts blog flyer template, editable advertisement
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
Unbelievable facts blog Twitter ad template, editable text
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
Unbelievable facts blog email header template, editable text & design
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
Unbelievable facts blog Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Unbelievable facts blog Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Iron Hinges on Door (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple.
Not a phase Instagram post template, editable text and design
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Unbelievable facts blog blog banner template, editable text & design
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
Crazy friends quote Facebook post template
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
Crazy friends quote Facebook post template
Iron Fence (ca.1937) by Albert Eyth.
Crazy friends quote Facebook story template
Crazy Quilt (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding
Knife and Fork (ca.1936) by Grace Halpin.
Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Bell (ca.1937) by Harry Grossen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable design
Candlestick (ca.1936) by Nicholas Amantea. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery email header template, customizable design
Bark Peeler (ca.1937) by Chester Kluf. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Centennial Textile, Flag (1935–1942) by H. Langden Brown.
Crazy friends quote Facebook story template
Clock (1935–1942) by Ralph Morton. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery Instagram post template, editable text
Gun (ca.1936) by Jay Katz. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Glow summer party Instagram post template
Inkwell (ca.1936) by John Tarantino. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Glass (ca.1938) by Janet Riza. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery Instagram post template, editable text
Candlestick (1935–1942) by William Schmidt. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
