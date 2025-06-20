rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
Save
Edit Image
public domain imagespatternvintage patterns public domainflower patternpublic domain artistscc0patterns public domainflowers
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
vintage aesthetic flower illustration, editable design
vintage aesthetic flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16700231/vintage-aesthetic-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.
Quilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Condolences Instagram story template
Condolences Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874111/condolences-instagram-story-templateView license
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote Instagram story template
Journey quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Housewarming Facebook post template
Housewarming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Dried flower set, editable design element
Dried flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091390/dried-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Funeral Facebook story template
Funeral Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874120/funeral-facebook-story-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Trust in God Instagram story template
Trust in God Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788779/just-keep-going-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.
Chintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481132/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license