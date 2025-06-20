rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile of George Washington (1935–1942) by Byron Dingman.
Save
Edit Image
cc0patternartpublic domainpaintingsartworkscreative commons 0artist
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727758/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garay.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727746/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727760/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Wallpaper (c. 1937) by John Garay.
Wallpaper (c. 1937) by John Garay.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727748/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727751/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery email header template, customizable design
Art gallery email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752278/art-gallery-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Abstract brush strokes collection, editable element set
Abstract brush strokes collection, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498656/abstract-brush-strokes-collection-editable-element-setView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding
Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754482/art-gallery-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Art gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754729/art-gallery-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683734/art-gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683674/art-gallery-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable design
Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683735/art-gallery-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sexual therapy poster template and design
Sexual therapy poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Purple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Purple flower goddess background, editable leafy pattern, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689868/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license