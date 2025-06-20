Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain paintingsartpublic domainpaintingsartworkscc0creative commons 0imageVista from a Grotto (early 1630s) by David Teniers the Younger.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1171 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3998 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Last of the Buffalo (1888) by Albert Bierstadt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728522/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseMount Vernon (1806) by George Ropes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728508/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseStudy for "Breton Women at a Pardon" (ca. 1887) by Pascal Adolphe Jean Dagnan Bouveret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728570/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Northern Whale Fishery: The "Swan" and "Isabella" (c. 1840) by John Ward of Hull.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727870/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Vision and Inspiration (Joan of Arc series: I), (ca. 1907–1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728136/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseTwenty-two Houses and a Church (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728057/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFantômas (1915) by Juan Gris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728550/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSanta Maria della Salute (ca. 1770) by Francesco Guardi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728337/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseLong-Tailed Red Fox (1848/1854) by John Woodhouse Audubon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728264/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA City of Fantasy (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728224/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Stranded Ship (1844) by Asher Brown Durand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727863/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Scene on the Ice (ca. 1625) by Hendrick Avercamp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728082/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseNiagara (1857) by Frederic Edwin Church.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728490/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBoats on a Beach, Etretat (ca. 1872–1875) by Gustave Courbet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728314/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Gathering of Manna (1540–1555) by Bacchiacca.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728245/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseWork hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815882/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseShips and Sailing Boats Leaving Le Havre (1887) by Eugène Boudin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728573/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John the Evangelist on Patmos (ca. 1553–1555) by Titian & Italian 16th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728244/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWoman by the Seaside (19th century) by French 19th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728056/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFarmhouse at Le Pouldu (1890) by Paul Sérusier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728666/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRowing Scene: Crowds Watching from the River Banks in the late 19th century by E. Levy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728256/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license