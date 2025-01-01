https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728324Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMain Room - Wall to left hand (1917) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original public domain image from Getty MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1122 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3274 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4518 x 4226 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4518 x 4226 px | 300 dpi | 29.25 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now