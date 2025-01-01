Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728481Edit ImagePeasant Woman Carrying Two Bundles of Hay (1883) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original public domain image from Dallas Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 992 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2892 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7319 x 8858 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7319 x 8858 px | 300 dpi | 185.51 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now