rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728815
Curtain Panel: possibly “Les Giroflées” (c.1923) textile in high resolution by Atelier Martine.
Edit Image