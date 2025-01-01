https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728933Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsDining Room in the Country (1913) painting in high resolution by Pierre Bonnard.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 992 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2893 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6192 x 5118 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6192 x 5118 px | 300 dpi | 120.9 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now