rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728981
Fiola Flannery, Kitty Stieglitz (1902) by Alfred Stieglitz.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fiola Flannery, Kitty Stieglitz (1902) by Alfred Stieglitz.

More

Fiola Flannery, Kitty Stieglitz (1902) by Alfred Stieglitz.

Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only