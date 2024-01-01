rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Nieces – Flora holding flower, and Hedwig (ca. 1896) by Alfred Stieglitz.

Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Editorial use only